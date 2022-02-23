SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two clothing designers from Shreveport have gained national success.

Kimberly and Keyondra Lockett created the brand “Jolie Noire” that’s being featured at Target stores across the country for Black History Month.

The two sisters designed the clothes to features elevated leisure wear.

Shreveport City Council made sure to honor the women during Tuesday night’s meeting. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor presented the women with a special guest resolution and declared February 22 as Kimberly and Keyondra Lockett Day.

Now the ladies said they were thrilled but said the real shoutout must go to their mom who helped them get where they are. They presented her with flowers during the meeting.

“It’s because of our mom. She is a registered nurse and she’s fluent in business and money. Even though Jolie Noire is being honored, our mom is our partner,” Keyondra Lockett said.

The women are also being featured in the city’s campaign Hashtag Love-Shreveport.

Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor said they represent progress moving forward for Shreveport’s black history, and she’s waiting on her clothes to come in.

You can visit Target locations or go online to order your set.