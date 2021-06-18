Concerts, entertainment return to Brookshire Grocery Arena

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With increasing vaccination rates and fewer COVID-19 cases, big events are coming back to the Ark-La-Tex. After 16 months, Brookshire Grocery Arena is opening its doors to the public.

“This will be our first concert back from the shutdown and we’re just so excited about it,” said Rebecca Bonnevier, general manager of Brookshire Grocery Arena.

With this year’s noteworthy headliners and rescheduled shows, including Lynyrd Skynrd, 3 Doors Down, Gabriel Iglesias, Casting Crowns, and The Dude Perfect 2021 Tour, come thousands of out-of-town visitors.

“That means money in the restaurants, they’re going to have to buy gas, they’re going to stay in hotels, and of course they’re going to buy their concert tickets,” said Lisa Johnson, president and CEO of Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

“Beyond all that, it is just so exciting to see people coming back together to spend time together and be normal.”

“Over the last several years, we’ve had some of the biggest names ever. And just so excited to bring so many more. We have a lot of things planned that we can’t quite tell yet, but they’ll be coming soon,” Bonnevier said.

The return of entertainment brings sense of normalcy, following a devastating time for the business.

“One of the hardest hit industries was the hospitality and events industry. And now that all of that is opening back up, we’re seeing our festivals come back, our concerts come back. It’s a very exciting time,” Johnson said.

“The most important thing to us every day was do whatever we can to get our family back – our work family back and being able to provide experiences as soon as possible, which is coming now finally – where people can kind of get away and forget about the last year and a half,” Bonnevier said.

“There’s no other way to say it, we are so blessed to have this building. We’re ready to go and what we do is take care of people while they see these great acts.”

City organizers are ready to welcome back guests with open arms.

“We are from the South, we are known for our hospitality and welcoming of everyone,” Johnson said. “And we look forward to all of these out-of-town visitors coming back for our concerts and our festivals.”

For a complete schedule of concerts and events, head to the Brookshire Grocery Arena website.