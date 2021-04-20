Contributions begin Tuesday for NW Louisiana’s May 4th ‘Give For Good’ day

NBC6 anchors Jacque and Dan Jovic, along with Lynn Vance of The Lynn Vance show on ArkLaTexHomepage.com teamed up with volunteers from SWEPCO to serve meals and clean dishes at the Salvation Army on 2019’s Give For Good Day.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the eighth year, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana is giving people throughout the area the opportunity to express their gratitude for all that is good in their lives by helping others.

Give For Good, the area’s largest day of philanthropic giving, will be held on May 4th, but contributions will be accepted beginning Tuesday. The initiative, which is conducted entirely online, raises unrestricted funds for area nonprofits.

As a bonus, Give For Good contributions are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool of more than $200,000 dollars that will match donations on a pro rata basis, giving nonprofits extra unrestricted dollars.

Since Give For Good began in 2014, through the generosity of north Louisianans, it has raised more than $12 million for area nonprofits, and in May 2020, when Louisiana was in the throes of the pandemic, reporting a seven-day average of 391 new coronavirus cases a day and under a stay-at-home order, 5,599 donors stepped up and gave $1.98 million to 237 northwest Louisiana organizations.

“During the pandemic, many nonprofits never closed, thus providing uninterrupted service to those in our community most in need,” said Kristi Gustavson, chief administrative officer CFNLA.

“Whether donating $10 or $10,000, Give For Good participants collectively transform our community by supporting our vital nonprofits,” Gustavson said.

On Give For Good day, the leaderboards will be live on line so people can follow contributions in real time. Adding to the excitement are chances for participating organizations to earn additional cash prizes.

For those who want to be more involved, or wish to learn more about the recipients, many of the nonprofits on the list are holding events that will raise awareness about their services.

To participate, people may visit giveforgoodnla.org, and find the nonprofits they want to help and add to their carts.

Check out in one easy step and receive an immediate receipt via email for your entire contribution. All gifts are 100% tax deductible and the minimum gift is $10.

For the complete list of nonprofits accepting donations, click here: https://bit.ly/3aIqD83