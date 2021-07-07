Convenience store employee found dead inside freezer

(NBC NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a convenience store employee was found dead inside a freezer.

The 51-year-old man was found inside the walk-in storage freezer at United Dairy Farmers in Marysville, Ohio.

Marysville Police said employees of the store left a closing time, but the victim returned sometime later.

According to detectives, there were no visible injuries on the man’s body and they are downloading surveillance video from the store.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.