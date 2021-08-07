Coroner identifies two of three victims in overnight motorcycle pileup on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified two of the three victims who died in an early-morning multiple motorcycle crash on Interstate 20.

Anika S. Armer of Shreveport and Alison A. Taylor of Lancaster Texas, both 40 years old, died in the crash. A third victim, a 37-year-old Shreveport man, has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

All three of the victims were identified through fingerprint comparison, and autopsies have been authorized.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department

The name of the male victim will be released upon family notification.

