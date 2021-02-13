Coroner identifies victim in overnight west Shreveport fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man whose car left the road and struck a tree in west Shreveport early Saturday morning, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Christopher D. Chapple Sr. of Portland Avenue in Shreveport, 40, died just before 3 a.m. in the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Cross Lake Boulevard.

Chapple was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate the incident.