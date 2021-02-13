Coroner identifies victim in overnight west Shreveport fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man whose car left the road and struck a tree in west Shreveport early Saturday morning, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.
Christopher D. Chapple Sr. of Portland Avenue in Shreveport, 40, died just before 3 a.m. in the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Cross Lake Boulevard.
Chapple was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department, which continues to investigate the incident.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.