Coroner identifies woman who died following Saturday multiple-vehicle accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman killed in a multiple-vehicle collision in southwest Shreveport early Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Bernice House, 59, was injured in the collision that occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Jewella at Hollywood Avenues.

House was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport but died of her injuries around four hours later.

She was identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was ordered.

The accident and House’s death remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.