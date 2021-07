BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Crews are currently battling a major fire at a business in Bossier City.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon at Southern Disposal Service in the 3500 block of Old Shed Rd.

According to Bossier City officials, a pile of wood is on fire and firefighters are working hard to keep it contained.

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33 has a crew on the scene and will bring your more details as they become available.