1 child dead, another seriously injured after they were found in Shreveport’s Cross Lake, CPSO rescue searches for possible 3rd child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One child has died and another child was seriously injured after they were found Friday morning in Shreveport’s Cross Lake.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, around 11:45 a.m. Friday officers responded to a call of a boater finding a child in the water. SPD deployed their marine unit and pulled two children from the water.

Detectives say one child was deceased when they were pulled from the lake. The other child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Rescue is also actively searching for a possible third child.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.