Deathbed wedding fulfills dying wish

(KWWL/NBC NEWS) -- 20-year-old Tristin Laue died April 27 after a battle with a rare form of liver cancer.

About five hours before he died, his last wish came true: marrying the love of his life.

"He's the love of my life," said Tristin's wife, Tianna. "And even like talking to my mom and everything, she said 'some people don't get what you two had in the amount of time. Like they'll be together for years and still not have the same connection that you guys did.'"

Tianna called it "incredible" how many people cared about Tristin and wanted him to be happy. In just 48 hours, the community came together to make the ceremony happen.

