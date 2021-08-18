Do you know when to stop for school buses? CPSO has the answers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish schools will open Monday, and early morning commuters, along with afternoon drivers will need to alter their summer driving habits, not only in slowing down for school zones, but also need to know when to stop for school buses.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning released an illustrated information sheet created by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and the Louisiana State Police to help drivers know when to stop for school buses.

On two-lane streets or roads, vehicles in both lanes are required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing.

When a three-lane highway has a center lane, vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing

When traveling on a four-lane highway, street or road, vehicles traveling in both directions are required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing.

When traveling on a divided highway with a grass or other physical barrier, only traffic moving in the same direction is required to stop when the bus’s red lights are flashing.

When the highway or street has a center turning lane with two lanes on either side (five-lane highway), only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop.

In addition to observing speed limits when driving through school zones, it is illegal to overtake or pass another vehicle during posted hours within a school zone.