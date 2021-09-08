DOT to “quick release” $5 million in Louisiana Ida emergency relief

United States Geological Survey workers push a boat as they look for residents on a street flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, NJ., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the immediate release of $5 million dollars in emergency relief funds for Louisiana infrastructure repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The funds are designated for repairs to bridges, signs, roads, federal highways, embankments, and bridge scours.

The flooding from Hurricane Ida caused damage in over 25 parishes as it brought heavy rainfall through the state. In a statement by U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg, she said “The Biden Administration is using every lever at our disposal to help the State of Louisiana respond to this tragic disaster – including these emergency relief funds. We pledge to work closely with our state and local partners to help restore and rebuild the critical transportation infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Ida.”

The funds are paid in initial installments provided by the FWHA’s ER program but more funding may be available as repairs continue. The FWHA will provide technical assistance during the repairs. More information can be found on their website.