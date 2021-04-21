Drew Brees & Monroe businessman bring family entertainment center to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso confirmed that a Surge Entertainment Center is coming to Bossier City.

The company bringing it the area, Surge, is owned by former New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees and Monroe businessman Darren Balsamo.

The business is projected to bring 130 new jobs to the area and generate around $90,000 in sales tax to Bossier City. Glorioso said there has been no target opening date announced.

Bossier’s venue will be the third in Louisiana, with one in Lafayette that opened in October 2019 and another in West Monroe in November 2019.

Glorioso said they approached the city 10 months ago is still there and confirms Surge is coming to Bossier City, says they approached the city 10 months ago about the prospect and utilizing the space vacated by Virginia College in Pierre Bossier Mall.

In December 2018, the Education Corporation of America, which operated 75 for-profit campus chains across the country, including Virginia college in Bossier City, collapsed, after months of declining enrollment and multiple lawsuits.

In July 2019, Virginia College in Bossier defaulted on its $3.8 million loan, prompting the lender to file suit in Bossier District Court. The court ruled in favor of the plaintiff and on July 8, 2020, signed an order for the Bossier Sheriff to sell the property. Instead, however, the lender took the property back and on July 22, 2020, sold it.

Now the 45-to 50,000 space is getting a facelift, as contractors are doing an interior makeover to turn the former college into a go-to place for families. With its high ceilings, the space is ideal for trampolines, which are a part of Surge Entertainment Centers throughout the country.