Drunk driver hits home, killing family inside

(KCRA/NBC News) -- Three people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday when a suspected drunk driver plowed into a California mobile home.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, of Yuba City, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol according to the California Highway Patrol.

Huazo-Jardinez was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche "at a high rate of speed" on Highway 113 in Sutter County when he failed to slow down for a curve before 10 p.m. His truck left the road and crashed into the trailer that held the sleeping family.

A 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old boy were killed. The 11-year-old girl was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.

