Drunk driver hits home, killing family inside
(KCRA/NBC News) -- Three people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday when a suspected drunk driver plowed into a California mobile home.
Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, of Yuba City, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol according to the California Highway Patrol.
Huazo-Jardinez was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche "at a high rate of speed" on Highway 113 in Sutter County when he failed to slow down for a curve before 10 p.m. His truck left the road and crashed into the trailer that held the sleeping family.
A 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old boy were killed. The 11-year-old girl was flown to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2WuchPs
More Stories
-
HOPE, Ark. - (KTAL/KMSS) You have a chance to own a piece of…
-
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - A fundraiser benefitting local kids is…
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Louisiana…
Celebrating Women
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.