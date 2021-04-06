Dubberly mobile home fire claims life of occupant inside

WEBSTER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – A mobile home fire early Saturday morning in Dubberly claimed the life of an occupant inside the home, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the fire after firefighters located the remains of the man. While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old owner of the mobile home.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Heflin Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire located in the 400 block of Central School Loop in Dubberly.

Firefighters found the fire in such an advanced state that it had almost burned out after consuming the entire structure.

Despite a detailed assessment of the scene, deputies have been unable to determine where or how the fire originated due to the extensive damage, but the investigation remains open.

Deputies learned the victim used the mobile home as a camp site and was last heard from the evening before. When relatives couldn’t reach him by phone Saturday morning, they went to the location and discovered the mobile home burned.

At this time, deputies are unable to confirm whether working smoke alarms were in place in the mobile home.

Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.