Early Tuesday morning crash in north Webster Parish claims one life

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish on Tuesday morning claimed the life of an Arkansas man, according to Louisiana State Police.

Casey Cox, 45, of Taylor, Ark., was pronounced dead at the scene on Spring Branch Road, just north of the Arkansas State Line.

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Spring Branch Road.

The initial investigation revealed Cox was driving a 2003 Ford pickup eastbound on Spring Branch Road, near Percy Burns Road. For reasons still under investigation, Cox lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a tree. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Although impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.