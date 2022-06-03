SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New research tells the story of Caddo and Bossier Parish using census data that reveals some surprising results.

For the first time ever, LSU Shreveport’s Center for Business and Economic Research compiled a huge amount of data and created a visual slideshow for people to easily understand. It was commissioned by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce in order to better understand how the region has changed over time.

The 58-page Economic Dashboard brings together important statistics of Shreveport-Bossier using 2020 census data and how aspects have changed in ten years. From demographics, income, unemployment, housing, and more.

“So, one of the interesting takeaways is both in Shreveport-Bossier we lost population in the 45 to 54-year-old age category which I find kind of disturbing because those are people who should be at the peak of their earnings. So, those are people we are losing and the question is why. We don’t have a good answer for that,” said Director of LSUS Center for Business and Economic Research Douglas White.

White oversaw the project along with graduate students at LSUS with the goal of informing the community and potential new businesses.

“Give people just a solid database that you can ‘look here’s the actual data.’ Let’s, you know, if it’s positive or if it’s negative how do we use it? What do we learn from it?”

The data shows Caddo Parish lost 6.7% of its population while Bossier Parish saw an increase of 10.1%.

“In Caddo Parish, the only age group that grew were those 55 and older. Whereas in Bossier, the only age that shrank was 45 to 54. All the other categories were positive that Bossier gained in population,” White said.

The Economic Dashboard provides migration data which shows what parishes people moved in and out of. It reveals population loss from people moving to Texas and south Louisiana. He says there are misconceptions about where those people are moving to.

“You know, there’s that anecdotal story that everyone is moving across the river, right? So that everyone who’s leaving Shreveport ‘Oh, they’re just moving across the river to Bossier.’ And that turns out it’s not really true.”

The data is also broken down by race. Revealing both white and black populations decreased in Caddo and Shreveport. Bossier Parish and City also saw a decrease in the white population, but an increase in the black population. While both saw a significant increase in Hispanics.

“The Hispanic increase in both parishes, again, is similar to what’s going on in nation that the Hispanic population grew really over the last ten years all across the nation,” White said.

There’s plenty of information included in the dashboard that White said is meant to evolve with public input.

“The design is that we want to make it evolve so that it truly serves the community. In order to do that we need the community to tell us what they need.”

White encourages people to contact his department for research they think should be looked into. You can email him and says he will get his team on it.

The Economic Dashboard also has information about casinos, oil and gas, and the airport. You can look through the information at LSUS’ website.