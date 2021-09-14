Edwards grateful for Biden’s early federal emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday thanked President Joe Biden for his quick response to Edward’s request for a federal emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

“I want to thank the President and Louisiana’s federal counterparts at FEMA for their strong partnership as we work to respond to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicholas while also recovering from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida,” Edwards said.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 64 Louisiana parishes, and allows Louisiana to mobilize federal resources the state already has in place as well as to request additional resources if needed.

On Sunday, Edwards declared a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which allowed the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond.

“Louisiana has been tested time and time again, but our strong partnerships at the federal, state and local level are key to our communities standing back up and recovering. I am constantly motivated by the strength of Louisianans as we continue to weather these storms,” Edwards said.

Louisiana continues to recover from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Ida, with many homes and businesses still damaged from these events. Heavy rainfall could complicate current storm recovery.

