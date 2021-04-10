Ef-3 tornado sweeps through Palmetto area, leaving 1 dead, 7 injured in its wake

PALMETTO, La. (NBC) – One person is dead and seven were injured after a tornado moved through St. Landry parish early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed an Ef3 tornado with winds of more than 130-miles-per-hour touched down in the Palmetto area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Six homes and two trailers were destroyed, and crews worked throughout the day to clear debris and restore power to the area.

The seven people injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jessie Bellard, president of St. Landry Parish, said two homes had roofs that were torn completely off, and people inside one of the homes went into their bathroom and got in the bathtub when they heard the tornado approaching and they survived.