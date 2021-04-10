Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Ef-3 tornado sweeps through Palmetto area, leaving 1 dead, 7 injured in its wake

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PALMETTO, La. (NBC) – One person is dead and seven were injured after a tornado moved through St. Landry parish early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed an Ef3 tornado with winds of more than 130-miles-per-hour touched down in the Palmetto area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.  

Six homes and two trailers were destroyed, and crews worked throughout the day to clear debris and restore power to the area.

The seven people injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jessie Bellard, president of St. Landry Parish, said two homes had roofs that were torn completely off, and people inside one of the homes went into their bathroom and got in the bathtub when they heard the tornado approaching and they survived.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss