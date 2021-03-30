Eight NW Louisiana educators finalists for 2022 Principal/Teacher of the Year

Louisiana Teacher of the Year finalists (Bottom row 1, l-r) Carrie Loridans, world language teacher, Captain Shreve High School (Caddo); Steve Brown, English I, Honors English, Haughton High School (Bossier); Andrea Tinsley, Haynesville Elementary School (Clayborne); and Leah Darden, North DeSoto Elementary School (DeSoto). Louisiana Principal of the Year Finalists (Top Row, l-r) David Thrash, principal, Bossier High School (Bossier); JC Dickey, principal, Red River High School (Red River); Mario French, principal Queensborough Elementary School (Caddo); and Cynthia Lewing, principal, Zwolle Elementary School (Sabine)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eight northwest Louisiana educators – four principals and four teachers were among 48 semifinalists from elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state in the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2022 Principal and Teacher of the Year Awards.

In northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Red River, DeSoto and Sabine parish school systems have principals in the running. David Thrash, principal of Bossier High School and John Dickey, principal of Red River High School are in the running for high school principal of the year; while Marco French, principal of Caddo Parish’s Queensborough Elementary School, and Cynthia Lewing, principal of Sabine Parish’s Zwolle Elementary School are finalists in the Elementary Principal of the Year competition.

In the Teacher of the Year competition, Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and Claiborne Parish Schools have one finalist each.

In the high school division, Caddo Parish’s Carrie Loridans, World Language teacher at Captain Shreve High School and Bossier Parish’s Steve Brown, English teacher at Haughton High School are finalists, while Claiborne Parish’s Andrea Tinsley, who teaches at Haynesville Elementary School and DeSoto Parish’s Leah Darden, who teaches at North DeSoto Elementary are in the running for Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Annually, the Louisiana Department of Education, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals, recognizes and celebrates some of the state’s top educators.

Finalists will be selected from this group and announced live at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit during the plenary event on May 25 in New Orleans.

The 48 semifinalists are elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state and can be found here: 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists.

Finalists will be selected from this group and announced live at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit during the plenary event on May 25 in New Orleans.

To learn more about the current and previous Teacher and Principal of the Year honorees, visit the Award’s Library. For questions about the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs, email excellenteducators@la.gov.