Elderly man shot to death in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Coroner has identified the elderly man, who was shot to death on Sunday, November 14th, as Leslie Lott, 83.

Coroner Dr. Mark Holder says it was a neighbor who made the discovery in Lott’s home on Peace Lane near Many. Chief Deputy Coroner Christine Arnold responded to the scene and found Lott had been shot in the chest, abdomen, and leg.

Coroner Holder and Chief Deputy Coroner Arnold are waiting for the autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death, but have not ruled out foul play.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

