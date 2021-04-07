Eldorado Casino holds Job Fair Wednesday & Thursday, plans to hire on the spot

A cold front is moving through the ArkLaTex and bringing strong to severe thunderstorms. Look for the storms to move southeast through the area this afternoon and evening. Several storms will continue to become severe with damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph, large hail of quarter to golf ball-sized, and a few tornadoes. It still appears that the tornado threat will be highest over the eastern half of the area. The images below contain the latest from Pinpoint Doppler that contains the latest watches and warnings in effect from the National Weather Service as well as the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see the severe weather threat come to an end from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening. The threat will likely end in Texarkana between 3-4 pm. The threats should wind down in Shreveport early this evening between 6-7 pm. The storms should move out of the entire ArkLaTex by 10 pm. The northwest third of the area could actually end the day with some sunshine.