Eldorado Casino holds Job Fair Wednesday & Thursday, plans to hire on the spot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eldorado Casino Hotel, 452 Clyde Fant Parkway, has announced it will hold job fairs from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, hiring managers will be set up on the second floor to interview for non-gaming positions that include openings for cooks, room attendants, front desk clerks, and more.
On Thursday, hiring managers will again be on the second floor to interview for gaming positions that include casino host, poker dealers, surveillance, and many more.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.