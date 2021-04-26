Fairfield Oaks displaced residents gather to learn what’s next after massive fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Board members of the Homeowners Association for Fairfield Oaks Condominiums put together a meeting Sunday — four days after a two-alarm fire destroyed the entire complex.

The meeting, which took place outside of the Fairfield Oaks office, was to inform residents about what to do after being displaced, courtesy of the Red Cross, and some have since been living with friends and family members.

William Chandler, a homeowner of Fairfield Oaks condo, said he lost twenty years of photos from Thailand in the fire.

“I want to know what they’re going to do — if they’re going to replace this building at this point. Am I going to live here eventually or I am never going to live here,” he said.

Sherry Kerr, a board member for Fairfield Oaks said, “It is not that simple, as there are certain protocols that need to be in place,” adding her main concern is everyone’s safety.

Kerr said she can’t have the residents enter the complex in its current condition since it is deemed unsafe due to smoke, fire and water damages.

She said residents would be able to retrieve all their personal items once the structural engineer says it is safe to do so.

“If I had taken just a short amount of time to pick up some things, it could have been a disaster,” said David Green, a homeowner at the complex who said to have been sleeping at the time of the fire.

Board members for the Fairfield Oaks Condo are working alongside with Putman Restoration company, as they are expected to retrieve residents’ items and send them back to the Putman facility for renovation.

“If it is salvageable, we clean them, store them, and when the building is done with construction we deliver them back,” said Michael Putman, owner of Putman Restoration.

The Condo’s insurance company projects the building will fully be restored no later than a year.