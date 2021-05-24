Families and friends mourn the deaths of two North Webster High School students

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Around 350 people from Springhill and north Webster Parish on Sunday turned out to mourn the deaths of two beloved North Webster High School students.

Antravious Tate and Donald Owens, both 16, drowned last weekend while swimming in a rural Claiborne Parish creek with three friends. Their joint funeral was held in the gymnasium at North Webster High School to accommodate the large crowd.

At the funeral, Pastor Kevin Washington described Tate and Owens as the “modern day Batman and Robin,” and they were very close.

Earlier in the week, North Webster High School Principal Gabe Lyons said the two young men were good friends who lived near one another. He said they both were great students who worked hard whether in the classroom, on the basketball court or on the football field.

Even their jerseys were close, with Tate’s being No. 86 and Owens’ No. 87.

John Ware, North Webster’s head football coach told mourners both the teens were “budding superstars,” adding that although losing them was a tragedy, “We’re just glad we got to spend the time we did with them.”

Ware said when the news broke that the boys had drowned, he and the football team held a prayer vigil at the stadium, which began their healing process.

Calling both boys “great students,” Lyons said they played basketball and football and were “hard workers in the classroom, on the court and on the field.”

Shynia Mack, who was in the same class as Tate and Owens said their deaths had brought the school very close.

She said she misses “their laughs, their energy, just their joy.” She added the two were always happy, never sad and it was “always like a laugh every day with them.”

Following the services, Tate was buried at Ward Chapel Cemetery in Haynesville, while burial while Owens was buried at Harrison Chapel Baptist Cemetery in Springhill.