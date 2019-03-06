Family Dollar to close nearly 400 stores
KETK - Family Dollar will be closing nearly 400 of its stores this year, according to a release by the company.
“We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand,” CEO Gary Philbin wrote.
The company sells a variety of cheap items under $10 in a variety of rural and urban locations. Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015.
The parent company will also rebrand an additional 200 Family Dollar locations as Dollar Tree stores.
