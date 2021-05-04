Fire, Police, City Leaders to address gun violence at Wednesday press conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders, along with representatives from the Shreveport Fire Department and Police will address solutions to gun violence at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street.
In addition to officials, community leaders and activists who support efforts to put a stop to gun violence will be on hand.
One of those efforts will include forming a coalition of elected leaders, members of the business community, faith-based organizations and other stakeholder groups to find solutions to help ensure Shreveport is a safe place to work and live.
The event will provide an opportunity question fire fighters, police, city and community leaders.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.