Fire, Police, City Leaders to address gun violence at Wednesday press conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders, along with representatives from the Shreveport Fire Department and Police will address solutions to gun violence at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street.

In addition to officials, community leaders and activists who support efforts to put a stop to gun violence will be on hand.

One of those efforts will include forming a coalition of elected leaders, members of the business community, faith-based organizations and other stakeholder groups to find solutions to help ensure Shreveport is a safe place to work and live.

The event will provide an opportunity question fire fighters, police, city and community leaders.