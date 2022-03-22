GILMER, Texas (KETK) – There is damage after a possible tornado in Upshur County on Monday.

Some of the destruction happened near Azalea Road and Texas Highway 154, according to the Gilmer Fire Department. There was also damage reported three miles outside of Gilmer.

First responders said they are having difficulties trying to get their fire trucks through to respond due to the debris in the roads.

Additional damage was reported at Upshur Landing on Highway 155 at Lake O’ the Pines. There were several RVs that were reportedly flipped over and blown around.

“There is quite a bit of damage throughout the county,” said Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. Webb said that the department cannot confirm any injuries at this time, but they believe that injuries are possible.

Witnesses at the RV park told KETK’s Frank Jefferson that around 10:51 p.m. Monday, they heard what they described sounded like a freight train passing by.

Damage at RV park

Severe weather damage in Ore City.@KETK pic.twitter.com/KgQu3OsxO7 — Frank Jelani Jefferson (@_frankjefferson) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story. KETK News is working to get you the latest information.