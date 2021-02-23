Firefighters battle massive fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two vacant homes are a complete loss following an early Tuesday morning fire in the Highland neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded reports of a fire in the 400 block of Jordan Street.

SFD says it took the efforts of 75 firefighters and 25 fire units, to get the fire under control.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said both homes were vacant, and no utilities were connected to the homes.

Firefighters, however, were limited in their ability to fight the fire due to low water pressure in Shreveport.

“The hydrants here are still at low pressure,” Wolverton said. “They have a little bit of pressure, maybe about 15 to 20 psi, but that’s not enough pressure to sustain fire operations.”

The units on scene used water tankers from Fire Departments from South Louisiana to get pressure to extinguish the fire.

“With the five tankers here with 25 thousand gallons, we were still able to conduct operations with them on scene,” Wolverton said.

The SFD fire investigator, who will determine the cause of the fire, continues to investigate.