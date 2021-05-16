Maiden voyage of “A-Lot-A Crawfish Festival” in Shreveport’s THE LOT hit the spot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – THE LOT in Downtown Shreveport was the place to be for crawfish lovers this weekend.

THE LOT, a new event center in the heart of downtown Shreveport, was formerly the SPORTRAN bus terminal, which new owners Deshea and Edgar Guzman transformed into a family-friendly hangout where people can enjoy local food trucks, live music, sports, art vendors and special events.

The Guzmans held the first “A-Lot-A Crawfish Festival” on Friday and Saturday.

The family-friendly event featured live bands, plenty of entertainment and most importantly, crawfish.

Crawdaddy’s Kitchen cooks were working had for those who came to satisfy their crawfish cravings.

One local chef, Robyne Moore-Taylor, said she didn’t want to be left out and decided to put her own Caribbean twist to her crawfish quesadilla.

“I decided to do a crawfish tail meat…and a shrimp is peeled into baby shrimps and I tossed in some of my jerk marinade and some of my dry jerk seasoning,” said Moore-Taylor, co-owner of Taylor’d Eatz.

And it wasn’t just local people who came to the festival. One out-of-towner, Camihade, said she heard about it through a group of friends.

“I’m excited to get the crawfish since I don’t really eat crawfish often,” she said.

Edgar Guzman said the event will bring money back into Shreveport.

“We want downtown to get back up and running, and we are going to do everything we can to help that.”