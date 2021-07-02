Fourth of July weekend expected to be busiest yet, even as gas prices rise

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS)- Whether you are traveling inside of a car, plane, train, or bus this Fourth of July, you can expect to have plenty of company.

AAA spokesman Donald Redman says this holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest yet.

“I mean we are talking about this Fourth of July being the second-highest volume for the fourth that AAA has ever recorded.”

According to AAA, Independence Day weekend is one of the most traveled holidays in the U.S. and as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, many are getting back to traveling.

According to AAA, 91% of the nation will travel by car this Fourth of July. Redman said they are already expecting to rescue over 460,000 travelers with car troubles like lockouts, flat tires, and dead batteries.

On top of that, gas prices are on the rise.

“We’ve already seen the price in gas links go up to about a nickel since last month,” Redman said. “Louisiana still remains one of the top 10 cheapest states in the nation, in terms of pricing for gasoline, but unfortunately, it’s just only going to get more expensive from here towards the summer.”

“2020 the demand for gasoline was near historic lows and no one was traveling so you saw a massive cut back in the production of oil and the production of gasoline. suddenly we’ve rebound in 2021 and people want to travel,” Redman said.

Air travel is also returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to Shreveport Regional Airport spokesperson Mark Crawford.

“With the July 4th holiday approaching, we’ve seen passenger numbers similar to 2019 levels. With nonstop service to Los Angeles starting on Friday, we’re very excited there’s a ninth nonstop destination that Ark-La-Tex residents can choose from in Shreveport. The nonstop flight to LAX has proven to be so popular, Allegiant has decided to offer the service year-round.”

Allegiant Air began offering direct flights from Shreveport to Los Angeles on Friday, July 2.

While L.A. is not on AAA’s list of of Top 10 cities traveled for the holiday, Orlando is #1 and direct flights from Shreveport to Orlando started in May and will continue through the summer.

Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:

Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Kahului, Maui, HI

*Based on AAA Travel advance air and tour bookings, July 1–5, 2021