Radar/Satellite

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High pressure is building in after a stormy weekend. So please enjoy it while it lasts. Our lows and highs are about normal for this time of year. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. However, clouds begin to return tonight. They thicken up Tuesday as our high-pressure system transitions eastward.

FutureCast

Rainfall Potential

Severe Risk Wednesday

Eventually, we will return to a southerly flow bringing in moisture. A disturbance in the upper levels will move into North Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain and possibly isolated thunder will gradually increase from early Wednesday and through the day. And the heat is on as well. Severe weather is not likely with this event. Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

7 Day Forecast

Instead, the heat will be on for the rest of the week with lows in the 60s to near 70 and highs in the 80s to near 90. By Saturday a new system begins to eject from the Rocky Mountains. It will push a cold front in our direction but high pressure to our east will hold it back and slow its progress. Rain chances appear low for the weekend. However, as we know, changes happen. Stay tuned for the latest.