GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers win with 3 points ahead of Mississippi State Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University plays Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 25. Check out the game plays below.
FINAL SCORE: LSU – 28 MSST – 25
Fourth Quarter: LSU – 28 MSST – 25
2:37 p.m. – End of the fourth quarter.
2:29 p.m. – MSST: Will Rogers passes a complete throw to Jo’quavious Marks for 16 yards for a touchdown. Score: LSU – 28 MSST – 25.
2:23 p.m. – LSU: Penalty on Defense.
2:22 p.m. – MSST: Timeout. Clock at 02:23.
2:14 p.m. – MSST: Timeout. Stops clock with 5:54 remaining. Both teams have two timeouts left.
2:09 p.m. – MSST: Quarterback Will Rogers pass complete to Wide Reciever Austin Williams for two yards for a touchdown. LSU – 28 MSST – 17.
1:51 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Tight End Kole Taylor for 41 yards for a touchdown.
1:44 p.m. – LSU: Timeout.
Third Quarter: LSU – 21 MSST – 10
1:34 p.m. – End of the third quarter.
1:30 p.m. – MSST: Quarterback Will Rogers passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Makai Polk for 29 yards for a touchdown. Makes the first touchdown for MSST.
1:21 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Trey Palmer for 58 yards for a touchdown. Makes three touchdowns from Johnson.
12:49 p.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Kayshon Boutte for 64 yards for a touchdown.
Second Quarter: LSU – 7 MSST – 3
12:27 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.
12:22 p.m. – LSU: Timeout.
11:59 a.m. – MSST: Kicker Nolan McCord makes a field goal at 23 yards. Puts MSST on board with three points.
First Quarter: LSU – 7 MSST – 0
11:42 a.m. – End of First Quarter.
11:17 a.m. – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Kayshon Boutte for 11 yards for a touchdown.