Gas explosion on Hopkins St. in New Iberia, three first responders injured

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia firefighters are responding to a natural gas line explosion at a business near the intersection of Hopkins St. and W. Dale St. with three first responders reported as injured and hospitalized.

Details have been very few so far, but Lafayette Police confirmed to News 10 they helped to escort at least one injured firefighter to a Lafayette hospital’s burn ward. Neither the extent nor the cause of injuries were disclosed.

Sources at the scene tell News 10 that the explosion happened while crews were digging at the scene.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested by the New Iberia Fire Department to help find the origin of the gas explosion. They have reported that the explosion happened at a manufactured home being used as a commercial business.

This is a developing story. Details will be posted here as they become available.