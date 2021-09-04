Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

WATCH: Gov. Edwards gives info on how to receive disaster assistance

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATES:

“Louisianans are nothing if not resilient and compassionate,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in Saturday’s press conference.

President Joe Biden came to visit the state to asses damages on Friday and spent about almost eight hours with Edwards to talk with local leaders and residents. Edwards said that the president was able to walk around multiple parishes and look at the devastation first hand.

“And that always makes a difference,” Edwards said. “Especially when we you are getting a multitude of significant requests that we are making to the federal government.”

Biden signed the Quick Landfall Declaration before the storm that allowed the state to have 100% federal reimbursements for debris removal and protective measures for the first 30 days.

Edwards begs survivors who have not registered to get individual assistance by going to disasterassistance.gov.

337,000 families have already registered and been approved to receive financial help.

Click this link to apply for disaster financial assistance.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will tour three parishes that have been affected by Hurricane Ida on Saturday, Sep. 4.

Edwards will travel to St. Tammany Parish, St. Helena Parish and Livingston Parish to see Hurricane Ida damages and meet with local officials.

At 2:30 p.m., he will hold a press briefing at the Livingston Parish  Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The office is located at 20355 Government Blvd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss