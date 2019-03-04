Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ground beef recalled due to possible contamination



WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA) - Washington Beef, LLC, is recalling approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs products that may be contaminated with outside materials, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on March 2.

The ground beef chubs were produced on December 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/22/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

1 Pound:

Double R Ranch 100% Ground Beef, 90% lean / 10% fat

Double R Ranch 100% Ground Beef, 85% lean / 15% fat

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 90% lean / 10% fat

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 85% lean / 15% fat

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 80% lean / 20% fat

3 Pounds:

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 90% lean / 10% fat

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 85% lean / 15% fat

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 80% lean / 20% fat

St. Helens 100% Ground Beef, 71% lean / 27% fat

10 Pounds:

Double R Ranch Course Beef Chubs, 80% lean / 20% fat

Other:

SRF American Wagyu Beef Fine Ground Beef Chubs

Beef Boneless Ground Chunk Blend Smoked

The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on February 28, 2019, according to the release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, and anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the release states.

FSIS said its concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, according to the release.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, Jay Theiler, at (855) 472-6455.

