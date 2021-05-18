Helen Keller Barbie joins Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” line

(NBC) – On Tuesday Mattel announced its newest addition to its Inspiring Women line: Helen Keller.

The company says Keller’s lifetime achievements as a renowned author, speaker, educator and advocate make her an extraordinary role model.

Keller was the first deaf and blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree.

The Helen Keller doll wears a striped skirt and blouse with ruffled lace details, inspired by Keller’s time as a student in the early 1900’s, and carries a book with molded braille on its cover.

Mattel partnered with the national federation of the blind to ensure accuracy and accessibility for the blind and low vision community.

Keller joins an impressive list of Barbies issued, including poet and activist Dr. Maya Angelou and United Nations spokesperson and former First Lady of the United States, who joined Barbie’s Inspiring Women line earlier this year.

Top Row: (l-r) Dr. Maya Angelou, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Ella Fitzgerald, Katherine Johnson and Helen Keller Bottom Row (l-r): Freda Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Florence Nightingale, Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt and Sally Ride

Keller, Angelou and Roosevelt joined nine other Barbies in the line who include Billie Jean King, Ella Fitzgerald, Florence Nightingale, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.