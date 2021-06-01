Radar

Hurricane season: DCFS urges people to pre-register for emergency help. In case.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is encouraging Louisianans pre-register online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits or updating their information, if necessary, as the 2021 hurricane season begins.

Formerly called Disaster Food Stamps, DSNAP provides food assistance for eligible households who don’t get regular SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits but need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.

Pre-registration allows people to get a head start on the application process that determines final eligibility if DSNAP is authorized in their parish. It also allows people to enter necessary information into the system should they lose access to the information or documents following a disaster or evacuation.

To pre-register, residents can visit dcfs.la.gov/preregister or getagameplan.org.

To pre-register for DSNAP, the following information is needed:

  • The name, date of birth and Social Security Number (if applicable) for each household member
  • Driver’s license or state-issued ID number (if applicable) for the head of household
  • Residential address and mailing address (if different)
  • Income information for each household member
  • Resource Information (e.g., cash, checking, savings) for each household member

To speed along the application process, residents also should download the free LA Wallet mobile app at LAWallet.com.

LA Wallet provides identity and residency verification required for DSNAP applications.

Any family that has previously pre-registered for DSNAP or applied for DSNAP anytime since March 2020 doesn’t need to pre-register again.

If applicable, these families can update their financial and household information by logging into their account.

SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP, so Louisiana residents who receive SNAP benefits should not pre-register.

In a disaster event, if SNAP recipients are eligible for additional benefits, the additional benefits will be issued automatically, or a separate process will be implemented.

Pre-registering for DSNAP does not guarantee benefits, however. In the event of a disaster, the state must request that the federal government initiate DSNAP, and can make the request only if the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared the parish eligible for Individual Assistance.

Residents can stay connected to DCFS news by following DCFS on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LADCFS) and Twitter (@Louisiana DCFS) and signing up for news alerts about DSNAP at www.dcfs.la.gov by clicking “eNews Sign Up”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

