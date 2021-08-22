Husband of Bossier PIO who suffered heart attack updates her condition, his faith

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tommy Chandler, mayor of Bossier City, early Sunday morning posted an update on the condition of Bossier City Public Information Officer Traci Ponder who suffered a heart attack on August 1st and remains in ICU at a local hospital.

On August 9th, a prayer vigil for Ponder was held outside Bossier City Hall, where her colleagues in city government, as well as friends and family prayed for her recovery, and two weeks later, the Chandler again asked for prayers for Ponder’s recovery.

Please continue to pray for Traci Ponder who continues to fight and for her husband Jonathan who is at her side praying and encouraging her. We are with you Jonathan and know we serve a God of miracles and we will give Him all the praise when Traci is healed and back with you and the kids.

Then, the mayor, included an update from Jonathan Ponder, regarding his wife’s condition, along with comments about her care and gratitude for so much support, not only from friends in Bossier, but from strangers who have reached out.

He also spoke of his faith, and even reached beyond his own pain to assure other experiencing illness or loss, that he also prays for them.

Below is what Jonathan Ponder wrote on Saturday:

“Tomorrow is three weeks since Traci suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, which resulted in her possibly having anoxic brain damage.

She is resting comfortably on a ventilator and trying to wean off sedation.

Driving down this dark tunnel, my faith has been tested. The test started while she was under the care multiple physicians in ICU.

Over the period of two weeks physicians crucial in her plan of care made it difficult for her with poor communication and not giving my wife the attention she needed based on incorrect presumptions.

My faith has not staggered, thanks to the Lord, family, friends, a neurosurgeon friend in NY, the outpouring of support from strangers, and the nursing staff at both places. Thank y’all!

Others may have given up on Traci, but I will hold steadfast.

I will continue to have faith that the almighty physician and healer is in charge. He will shine His light in the tunnel and it isn’t over until He says it is over. God has the wheel and is in control.

I see so many friends and acquaintances on Facebook facing illness, loss, and other problems. I’m praying for y’all during these difficult times. Remember one name holds all the victories, Jesus!”…Jonathan Ponder