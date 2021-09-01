Ida aftermath: Thousands continue to evacuate southeast Louisiana due to food and water shortages, lack of power

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NBC) – The effort to restore power and provide food and water for hundreds of thousands continues across southeast Louisiana.

In the wake of Hurricane Ida entire communities have been washed out, or swept away.

Other areas are so severely damaged, recovery teams still can’t make their way in, according to NBC’s Jay Gray who has been in New Orleans since the storm hit.

He says it’s still hard to comprehend what’s happened in southeast Louisiana even three days later, saying, “It’s really chaotic out here.”

The key to survival, across the strike zone, is getting on-line… but there’s no internet, no power.

In addition, in some places, lines for gas and groceries stretch for miles.



The few grocery stores that are open run out of supplies fast, and one of the best sellers is ice.

Right now, food is a day-to-day struggle, one resident said. “You can only buy enough food that you can cook for today. Luckily I have a gas stove so I can cook.”

The other lines of consequence are mangled power cables, pulled to the ground, and hundreds of thousands in Louisiana still don’t have electricity.

Although the wind and rain are gone, thousands of people are still evacuating.

Some Xavier students were heading to Dallas, while others were just looking for anyplace with power.

“We’re leaving today, because there’s no knowing when the lights are gonna come back on,” an evacuating student said.