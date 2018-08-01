Identical twin sisters to marry identical brothers, live happily ever after in same apartment

Two sets of 24-year-old identical twins — who had their first date together and became engaged at the same time — are now preparing to tie the knot in Michigan this weekend before living together in a two-bedroom apartment.

Identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier, from Michigan Center, will marry Zack and Nick Lewan, from White Lake, in Grass Lake on Aug. 3 and 4, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. Krissie and Zack’s wedding will be held on Friday, while Kassie and Nick will get hitched on Saturday. The four will have their reception Saturday night.

