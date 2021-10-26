Impairment suspected in fatal Monday evening motorcycle crash

STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Stonewall Monday night.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G 59-year-old James Davis, of Mandan, North Dakota, was traveling south on Linwood Avenue near Rowe Road just before 8:00 p.m. when he left the street. He was ejected from his 2002 Phan motorcycle when it overturned.

The type of helmet Davis used is unknown. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the crash remains under investigation but impairment is suspected to be a factor. Toxicology samples will be sent for analysis.