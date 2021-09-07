Investigation: Louisiana AG asks public to report abuses of patients transferred to warehouse for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking the public for help in his investigation relating to the deaths of nursing home residents transferred to a Waterbury Company’s warehouse in Independence for Hurricane Ida.

“I encourage anyone with information regarding the transfer, conditions, or deaths of nursing home residents in the Waterbury warehouse to report it online at AGJeffLandry.com or by phone at 888-799-6885,” Landry said.

“As we work to determine the facts surrounding this tragedy, we appreciate any information you have that may assist us in this investigation.”

The Attorney General’s plea for public assistance comes days after Landry announced that a team of his investigators at the Louisiana Department of Justice launched a full investigation to determine who decided to move the patients to the warehouse in Independence, who authorized the patients be moved to that facility, who oversaw the movement, who turned away state officials attempting to look into the situation, and how exactly the deaths occurred.