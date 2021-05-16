Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

IRS: Louisiana, Oklahoma & Texas federal income tax deadline extended to June 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS/KSHV) – While people in most states are facing a federal income tax deadline on Monday, residents of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma, which experienced severe winter storms Feb. 11-19, 2021 now have until June 15, 2021, to file their income tax.

After the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued disaster declarations for the three states, the IRS announced the deadline extensions for all 64 parishes in Louisiana, all 77 counties in Oklahoma and all 254 counties in Texas.

In addition to individual income tax, the deadlines have been extended for 2020 business returns, normally due on March 15 and business returns normally due on April 15 along with individual income taxes.

It also includes the special March 1 filing and payment deadline for farmers and fishers who forgo making estimated tax payments.

Also, taxpayers also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions.

Although Texas has no state income tax, Louisiana and Oklahoma state tax deadlines also have been extended until June 15.

