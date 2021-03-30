It’s BAAACK…after pandemic hiatus, Indy Bowl Crawfish Boil returns in April

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a year off due to the pandemic, the Independence Bowl Foundation Annual Crawfish Boil will make its return on April 24 at Great Raft Brewing.

Sponsored by Louisiana Seafood and Zatarain’s, the Crawfish Boil will be open to the public from 12-6 p.m., but the all-you-can-eat portion for Foundation members will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be exclusive for Foundation members from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be live music from 12-3 p.m. – featuring New Orleans-based guitarist Vic Shepherd and Shreveport-native Tim Brogan. Shepherd currently has a guitarist residency at the famous New Orleans restaurant Commander’s Palace, while Brogan is a local and regional fiddle player.

All Independence Bowl Foundation members receive two tickets to the Annual Crawfish Boil and include all-you-can-eat crawfish, corn and potatoes and jambalaya from Shaver’s Catering.

Foundation members who wish to bring additional guests will be able to buy extra tickets at Great Raft Brewing on the day of the event. Tickets also will be available to the general public at Great Raft Brewing on the day of the event.

General public tickets come with three pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes, nd a bowl of jambalaya. The price of additional guests and public tickets will be determined closer to the event based on the price of crawfish at the time of the event.

Space will be limited due to local and state COVID-19 restrictions, so Foundation members who wish to attend must RSVP. Members can RSVP by emailing Logan Lewis at logan@independencebowl.org or calling Ann Crouch at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318.221.0712.