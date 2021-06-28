Judge adds $1.7M interest to the $9.6M Shreveport owes utility customers for a decade of over-billing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, a Caddo District Judge added legal interest to the $9.6 million already ruled to be owed to Shreveport water and sewer customers for overbilling them over a 10-year period.

That raises the original judgment up to approximately $11.3 million due for water and sewer overcharges owed to more than 100,000 Shreveport residents, represented by the Harper Law Firm.

The same trial court found the City liable for these overcharges in October 2019. Interest accrues at approximately $831.00 per day.

The law grants the City the right to appeal should it wish to do so; and, on Wednesday, the City obtained leave to certify the judgment as “final,” which will allow the Perkins’ Administration to appeal the district court’s decision, if it so choses.

This action has been pending for well over four years, having been filed during Mayor Ollie Tyler’s Administration. However, for more than half the time it has been pending, the Perkins Administration has resisted efforts to secure repayment of these over-charges.

According to Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes, of the Harper Law Firm, during the past four and a half years the lawsuit has been winding through the courts, the most common question they have gotten from class members is, “When will we get repaid for these overcharges?”

Most people in the lawsuit have received a small check, the attorneys say, but they are still waiting for the larger amount under the Judgement, which now has swelled an additional $1.7 million.

But now, the attorneys for the citizens of Shreveport say the ball is in the hands of the City of Shreveport and its City Council – and whether they opt to fight the new ruling in a higher court, or start issuing checks.