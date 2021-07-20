La Senate votes to overturn transgender bill veto

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Going into Tuesday’s veto override session, the Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder was confident that the Governor’s veto of the transgender athletes bill would get overturned.

If it becomes law the legislation would prohibit transgender school athletes from competing in sports against the gender of which they’ve identified.

It turns out the Speaker of The House was correct.

The Louisiana Senate was able to garner the two-thirds majority vote needed to move SB156 to the Louisiana House.

The bill passed with 26 votes, which was exactly what it needed to pass.

Reaction was swift as Senator Jay Luneau, Democrat from Alexandria echoed the governor’s veto message saying this bill is a solution in search of a problem.

Luneau says the rules in place are already stringent and this bill could open the state up for lawsuits.

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, a Democrat from New Orleans says this bill could lead to a major financial impact on Louisiana.

Peterson cites that 400 businesses have said they’re against transgender discrimination.