LDH: 10th storm-related death confirmed, fourth from carbon monoxide poisoning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The latest death in Louisiana blamed on Hurricane Ida is the fourth from carbon monoxide poisoning since the storm hit.

A 59-year-old man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside his home, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish coroner. Previously confirmed storm-related deaths include four nursing home residents who were evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa ahead of the hurricane. An investigation is underway into those deaths.

Other deaths blamed on the storm include a man who drowned in New Orleans after he attempted to drive through floodwaters and a 60-year-old man who was killed at his home in Ascension Parish by a falling tree.

The latest death is the fourth by carbon monoxide poisoning, following three deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Jefferson Parish in the days after the storm.

LDH said carbon monoxide poisoning was one of the leading causes of storm-related deaths in 2020.