LDH reports 11 additional storm-related deaths; Total rises to 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 11 additional storm-related deaths after Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmation. The total of Hurricane Ida-related deaths rises to 26.

The 11 deaths reported occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. The LDH says the majority of these deaths were connected to extended power outages.

LDH says the red-colored text in the table below is the newest information.

The LDH says signs of a heat stroke include:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Anyone with these signs should seek medical attention and do the following: