Lead investigator in Ronald Greene case retires

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A new development in the Ronald Greene case has surfaced today and its not one that’s expected. Ronald Greene died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in Monroe in 2019 and two troopers have already been charged with attempting to cover it up.

Today we learn Louisiana State Police’s lead investigator in the case Albert Paxton has submitted a request for early retirement. LSP Troop F Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says the detective made the request earlier this week.

The request for early retirement comes after his testimony in December during a legislative hearing in the State Capitol that higher ranking officers ignored his recommendation from an investigation, but did not indicate which case he was referring to.

Paxton testified specifically, Major Jason Turner, who leads the agency’s detective division ignored his advice.

When asked if bodycam footage was always provided to him when asked, Paxton said no. It was evident Paxton became emotional in his testimony when he said, “I won’t participate in a coverup. I won’t hide evidence and I won’t lie”.

He has been with the agency for almost 14 years. With Paxton filing for early retirement, the question remains, where does this leave us in the Ronald Green case ?

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on-air and online.