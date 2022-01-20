Gov. Edwards, AEP announce Shreveport Transmission Control Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by local government and business leaders to announce American Electric Power’s Shreveport Transmission Control Center.

AEP, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, will develop the 77,000 square foot facility on 30 acres in Shreveport.

They manage the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and have committed to investing $100 million to develop a new STCC. The project will create 20 direct new jobs, with average salaries of $115,000, and retain 20 jobs already in place in Shreveport.

“We are excited to welcome AEP’s new Transmission Control Center to Caddo Parish,” Caddo Commission President John E. Atkins said. “AEP’s $100 million dollar investment creates additional direct and indirect high paying jobs for our citizens and enhances the economic landscape in Caddo Parish. We look forward to the opportunities that this investment will provide.”

The facility will also support the real-time operational technology hardware and software required to assess, monitor, and support the entirety of AEP’s national transmission grid.

“Louisiana residents know the importance of a stable, reliable utility system, and the investments that American Electric Power is making in our state will increase the energy resilience of the entire Gulf Coast,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am confident that AEP will find a highly-skilled workforce in Shreveport. This new project will bring high-paying jobs and new economic activity for the northwest region of Louisiana, as well as increased confidence in our vital utilities.”

Resilient Technology Park, located near I-20 and Greenwood Road, is one of more than 100 available sites certified by LED for industrial projects. Construction of the site will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the start of operations projected for mid-year 2023.

“Assessing, monitoring, and controlling the transmission grid and dispatching power plants is critical to keeping the power flowing to our customers,” Akins said. “It requires access to high-speed data networks and reliable power. We are excited to be the first facility to break ground in Resilient Technology Park and to be able to showcase the investments that have brought fiber optic data lines and other critical infrastructure to the area.”

To secure the project in Shreveport, the state offered AEP a competitive incentive package that includes a $1 million performance-based award for infrastructure costs. Additionally, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“AEP’s expanded investment in North Louisiana is a huge benefit for economic development in the region,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Justyn Dixon said. “They are adding quality, high-paying jobs to North Louisiana by standing up the Shreveport Transmission Control Center. This project also brings competitive economic development opportunities by adding critical infrastructure to the new Resilient Technology Park. These improvements will assist us in attracting future jobs and capital investments for our region and is a victory for all. These exciting opportunities would not be possible without the dedication of our partners including the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Commission, and Louisiana Economic Development.”